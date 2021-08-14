Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: In a series of Tweets, Prime Minister Modi said that millions of people were displaced and lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence caused by the partition".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noting that the pain of partition can never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will now be observed in India as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of the people of the country.

His announcement comes a day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

In a series of Tweets, Prime Minister Modi said that millions of people were displaced and lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence caused by the partition", stressing that the day will keep reminding people to keep the "social divisions at bay".

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi tweeted.

"May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he added.

India and Pakistan were partitioned on August 14, 1947 after the Britishers decided to leave the country. In Pakistan, August 14 is celebrated is as Independence Day. Millions of people were displaced following the partition as it triggered nationwide riots. Thousands were also killed while hundreds of women and girls were rapped, triggering tensions between India and Pakistan.

Mahatma Gandhi had tried to restore peace and communal harmony between India and Pakistan. Before partition, he also camped at Noakhali in Chittagong -- now in Bangladesh -- for four months to bring things under control. However, his mission failed as several survivors could not be permanently rehabilitated in their villages.

Though 75 years have passed, the memories of partition continue to haunt the people of both India and Pakistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma