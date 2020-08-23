Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal has refused to file a contempt plea against Swara Bhaskar over her remarks on Ayodhya verdict.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal has refused to file a contempt plea against Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar over her remarks on the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. An advocate had sought the Attorney General's permission to file contempt plea against the actress for her remarks that he said were "derogatory", "scandalous" and an "attack on the institution".

According to reports, the Attorney General denied permission saying that the remarks made by Swara Bhaskar do not constitute criminal contempt in his opinion.

He said that the remarks were "perception of the speaker" and that the actress did not "offer any comment on the Supreme Court itself or say anything that would scandalise or tend to scandalise the authority of the Supreme Court".

Following Supreme Court's verdict, Bhaskar had reportedly spoken about the Babri Masjid and Ayodhya land dispute case verdict in a Mumbai event.

"We are living in a country where the Supreme Court states that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was unlawful and, in the same judgment, rewards the same people who brought down the mosque," she had reportedly said.

The Supreme Court had in November last year ruled in favour of Hindus in the decades-long land dispute in Ayodhya. The top court gave the Hindus the ownership of the land believed to be by many as the birth place of Hindu deity Lord Ram. In the same verdict, the top court had also said that demolition of Babri Masjid in December 1992 was also unlawful and a "calculated act of destroying a place of public worship".

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma