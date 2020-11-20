The Attorney Journal said Kunal Kamra's social media posts were "grossly vulgar and obnoxious" and would tend to lower the authority of Supreme Court of India as well as undermine the confidence that the litigant public have in the apex body.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Friday gave his consent to initiate contempt of court proceeding against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his latest tweet on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Giving his consent, the Attorney General said Kamra's social media posts were "grossly vulgar and obnoxious" and would tend to lower the authority of Supreme Court of India as well as undermine the confidence that the litigant public have in the apex body.

"The depiction of the two middle fingers, with the legend that he means the middle one, is to deliberately insult the Chief Justice of India, which would equally be an insult to the Supreme Court of India itself, which the Chief Justice heads," the Attorney Journal said in response to request for consent to initiate contempt proceedings, as report by news agency ANI.

"The said tweet is grossly vulgar and obnoxious, and I have no doubt that it would tend to lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India as well as undermine the confidence that the litigant public have in the institution of the Supreme Court of India itself," he added.

Attorney General KK Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra for his latest tweet on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde. pic.twitter.com/u2qJBkC1Zt — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Kamra is already facing contempt charges for his tweets criticising Supreme Court for granting interim bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja