New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid fears over a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several state and union territory (UT) governments have imposed strict Covid-19 curbs. This includes imposing weekend lockdowns, night curfews and restricting the gatherings to check the spread of the infection.

Apart from weekend lockdowns and night curfews, states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have made a negative RT-PCR (Not more than 72 hours) a mandate to enter.

In Karnataka, the state government has made a negative RT-PCR (Valid up to 72 hours) as a mandate for those entering the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

This decision comes irrespective of the fact that the travellers either have received the Covid-19 jab or not. It is important to mention that the Karnataka government has also extended the Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 16.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 29.05 lakh. It also reported 37 fatalities during the same period which took the death toll to 36,562.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government has also made a negative RT-PCR mandatory for people who are travelling from Kerala to the state.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government has also announced that people who are travelling from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has to show their negative RT-PCR report (Not older than 72 hours) to enter the state.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had also issued a similar order which stated that the passengers who are not fully vaccinated needs to carry a negative RT-PCR (Not less than 24 hours).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen