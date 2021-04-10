Mumbai Coronavirus Restrictions: In its order, the Municipal Corporation said that wine shops can sell liquor from 7 am to 8 pm in the city.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In what could bring a smile to the faces of thousands of Mumbaikars amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday allowed wine shops to sell liquor as per the License issued to the concerned shop.

In its order, the Municipal Corporation said that wine shops can sell liquor from 7 am to 8 pm in the city. It, however, said that shops would only be allowed to sell liquor via home delivery service, adding that it will be a must for the delivery executive to use a facemask, a santiser and practice social distancing.

All liquor stores were closed across the country last year after the central government announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, they were allowed to reopen as the Centre lifted the lockdown in a 'graded manner'.

However, the sale of liquor in Mumbai was once again affected after the state government imposed a weekend lockdown and night curfew in the city as the second wave of coronavirus hit Maharashtra.

Looking at the alarming spike, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a crucial all-party meet on Saturday to discuss the situation in the state and whether a fresh lockdown should be imposed or not. Media reports suggest that the meeting remained inconclusive as the leaders failed to reach a consensus over lockdown.

"Government is trying to avoid lockdown hence stringent measures were enforced including weekend lockdown. But it seems to have no effect on new COVID-19 cases. All party representatives held a meeting today, to discuss all possibilities to contain the pandemic," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh after the meeting, as reported by news agency ANI.

So far, the deadly coronavirus, as per the data provided by the BMC, has affected more than 5.10 lakh people in Mumbai while nearly 12,000 have succumbed to the infection, taking the city's fatality rate to 2.34 per cent.

