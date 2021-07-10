The rules further say that people burning firecrackers after the stipulated time in residential areas and silent zones will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday revised the penalty for violation of noise rules in the national capital. As per the fine rates, people violating the norms and causing noise pollution could be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

The rules further say that people burning firecrackers after the stipulated time in residential areas and silent zones will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

If firecrackers are burnt at a religious function or a wedding or any other rally in a residential area, then the organisers would have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. For burning firecrackers in silent zones, they would be liable to pay Rs 20,000.

If the rules are violated for the second time in the same area, then the fine would be increased to Rs 40,000. However, if rules are violated multiple times, then it would be increased to Rs 1 lakh, the new guidelines stated.

Follow the below mentioned three easy steps to complain against noise pollution in your area in Delhi:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Delhi government at ngms.delhi.gov.in and generate a one-time password (OTP) using your mobile number.

Step 2) Now select the nearest police station in your area and register your complaint.

Step 3) The complaint number will send to your mobile number or the e-mail. It will also be sent to the ACP and SDM of your area so that they can take appropriate action.

