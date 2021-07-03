Despite curbs, massive rush have been seen at several metro stations in the national capital, forcing the authorities to close doors of many stations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi metro was forced to shutdown its services after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a complete lockdown in the city-state. However, with a reduction in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi metro was allowed to resume its operation but with several restrictions.

However, despite curbs, massive rush have been seen at several metro stations in the national capital, forcing the authorities to close doors of many stations. Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police said that gate number 1 of Rohini Sector 18 metro station was closed after people forcefully entered through gate number two.

Later, in an investigation, Station Controller Mahinder Pal Singh said that people were facing issues due to the DMRC's decision to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In a similar incident, Delhi Police has arrested 4 accused for vandalising the metro station. The accused have been identified as Dipanshu, Chand Bhatt, Sanjay, and Manohar Lal. Meanwhile, Police are identifying other accused through CCTV footage. Situations like these are now being spotted on various metro stations.

"After the resumption of Metro services from last month, the DMRC is running almost empty trains as we are carrying only 10-15 per cent of our passenger capacity in view of the Covid restrictions imposed by the authorities," the DMRC said in a statement.

"Lockdown guidelines have been further eased down by the authorities, enabling most of the economic activities to take place. As a result, there has been a continuous build-up of the passenger crowd outside our stations due to regulated entry resulting in inconvenience to them," the statement read.

The DMRC further regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers, highlighting that the situation will improve "once the restrictions are relaxed by the authorities".

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen