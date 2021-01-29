Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it is soon going to launch e-catering services at a selected number of stations.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Indian Railways have now launched a digitally advanced facility for passengers. Now, the commuters can avail the mobile application-based end-to-end baggage service in the country. Recently, the luggage service provider BookBaggage announced the launch of its first-ever-app in collaboration with the Indian Railways, which is going to offer passengers a safe transit of their luggage and parcels.

What services will Bookbaggage provide?

BookBaggage.com is going to offer services of luggage delivery in which the passengers can take up their options from home to home and station to home. Not only this, but this app also offers tracking of the luggage through the app.

Earlier, these services were available for airline passengers, and now Indian Railways passengers and customers can also avail these services.

The BookBaggage launched its app-based parcel delivery service with Indian Railways on January 26, 2021. This service was first launched with Indian Railways from Ahmedabad.

What are the charges of BookBaggage services?

The starting price of this service is just Rs 125 and that is for the bag weighing up to 25 kg and the charges also depends on the distance from the station. A charge of Rs 50 will be added for the subsequent luggage and a nominal charge for transporting the luggage to the destination city by Indian Railways. The luggage exceeding 25 kg will incur an extra cost. The maximum luggage that can be taken at one time is 35 kg. The heavier luggage can be transported but it will levy an extra cost on it.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it is soon going to launch e-catering services at a selected number of stations. Earlier, the e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020, as the lockdown was imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

