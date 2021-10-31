New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel sacrificed his life to fulfil the theme of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat', adding that the former Union Home Minister "lives in the heart of all Indians".

PM Modi also took a veiled jibe at Congress and said that India has now got the rid of its decades-old problems that has helped it deal with all kinds of external and internal problems.

Pushing for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and national unity, Prime Minister Modi lauded his government for the works done by it in the last seven years, saying the "development of modern infrastructure in the country is reducing the gap between geographical and historic distances".

"The accessibility to reach the remote areas of the country will shorten the distance between the people's hearts and promote national unity. In every front including water, land, sky, and space, the strength and resolution of India is unprecedented," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"To secure its interest, India has started a journey on a new mission of 'Aatmanirbhar'. During this time, we've to remember Sardar Patel's saying that 'By common endeavour, we can raise the country to a new greatness while lack of unity will expose us to face calamities'," PM Modi added.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sardar Patel with a dig at the Congress and said that attempts were made forget him and his sacrifices.

Addressing an event in Gujarat's Kevadia, where a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is located, Shah noted that Sardar Patel was neither awarded Bharat Ratna nor given proper honour or recognition.

Shah, however, asserted that the situation has changed now, adding that the freedom fighter was given Bharat Ratna and a statue was made to remember his contribution towards India.

"National Unity Day has a unique importance. Today's National Unity Day is a day of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav... After independence, while leaving, Britishers had conspired to divide into several pieces. Sardar Patel foiled that conspiracy and resolved to make 'Akhand Bharat," Shah, as reported by ANI, said.

"Kevadia is not just the name of a place, it has become a shrine - a shrine of national unity, of patriotism. This sky-high statue of #SardarPatel is giving a message to the world that India's future is bright, that nobody can damage the unity & integrity of India," Shah added.

Apart from PM Modi and Shah, President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to the 'Iron Man of India'. Taking to Twitter, the President said, "My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation-builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.

Since 2014, the nation observes October 31 as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas marking the birth anniversary of the Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen