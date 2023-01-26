'Attempts To Sow Hatred': India Condemns Vandalisation Of Three Hindu Temples In Australia

INDIA on Thursday strongly condemned the vandalism of three Hindu temples in Melbourne that happened in recent weeks. The Indian High Commission in Canberra, in a press release, said that these incidents are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.

"Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," read the official statement.

"Our concerns have repeatedly been shared with the Australian Government, both by the High Commission and our Consulates in Australia, and by our Government with the Australian High Commission in Delhi. It is hoped that not only will the perpetrators be brought to justice but suitable action will also be taken to prevent further attempts," it further added.

The commission further informed that the concerns about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, have been conveyed to the Australian Government. The commission further highlighted the Australian Government to ensure the safety and security of members of the Indian community and their properties in Australia, asking them not to allow the use of Australian territory for activities detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and national interest of India.

This comes after the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne, were defaced, earlier this month, by anti-India slogans.

"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus," said Patel, an onlooker who does not want to reveal his first name, was quoted as saying by The Australia Today, after the vandalisation of Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne.

"I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters," he had further mentioned.