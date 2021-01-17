NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 160 CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed the Centre and alleged that the government is attempting to threaten the farmer leaders by sending notices through investigation agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA). He also said that the government is trying to tire out the farmers and also accused the Centre of being insincere in talks to resolve the farm laws issue.

“Simultaneously, it (Centre) is intimidating farmers by issuing notices to them through various agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Farmers are not anti-nationals. We condemn this,” Badal said as quoted by ANI.

Senior Akali leader and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia also accused the Union government of defaming farmers by calling them “naxalites and Khalistanis”. He said the SAD had always stood with farmers and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when the government refused to listen to them.

Sukhbir Singh Badal's slamming came after farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu were summoned by the NIA for questioning on January 17 (today) in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 160 CRPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday. NIA has asked Deep Sidhu to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a case under Chapter XII of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Deep Sidhu had shared the letter on the social media platform, Facebook on January 16. Sidhu caught national attention during the farmers' protests when a video of his conversation with a policeman went viral.

The Khalsa Aid, which has been on the forefront of the farmers' protest also issued a statement on Saturday, saying it will cooperate with the agency. "We are deeply concerned to learn of the summons being issued by the NIA to individuals involved in the farmers protest, ranging from bus drivers to union leaders all have been summoned to appear before the NIA, being investigated as being 'anti-national' and supporting terrorism. Our Khalsa Aid India team on the ground have also been summoned and are being questioned/investigated...Our team will cooperate and answer any queries raised by the NIA team," it said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three Agri laws. The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan