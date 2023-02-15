‘Attempt To Muzzle, Intimidate Media’: News Broadcasters Group Condemns Income Tax Surveys At BBC Offices

THE News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed its ‘deep anguish’ over the Income Tax surveys conducted at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) weeks after it aired a documentary in the United Kingdom, 'India: The Modi Question', which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NBDA also condemned any attempt to intimidate the media and interfere in the free functioning of journalists and media organisations. “While NBDA maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempt to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organisations. Such attempts undermine the basic tenets of free speech as enshrined in the constitution and severely affect the free and fearless functioning of a democracy," the NBDA said in a statement.

The NBDA also said such I-T surveys conducted at the media organisations impact the image of India as the world’s largest democracy.

“NBDA states that such Income Tax 'surveys' lead to consistent harassment of the media, which also impacts the reputation and image of India as the world's largest democracy. NBDA urges the Government to ensure that any investigation undertaken by it, must be in strict adherence with the principles of natural justice and the prevalent law," it further added.

The Income-tax officers reached BBC offices located at Delhi’s KG Marg for the survey. Additionally, the BBC's office in Kalina Santacruz, Mumbai, was also surveyed by the Income Tax officials at around 11.30 am.

The Income Tax officials sealed off the BBC offices in the national capital and Mumbai to survey the alleged diversion of profits and irregularities in transfer pricing involving the BBC.

The mobile phones of all the employees including journalists who were present in the BBC office were taken away by the Income Tax team. The accounts and finance department's computer data was also scanned by the tax officials.

Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the government for targeting BBC for airing a documentary about the Gujarat Riots which took place in 2002.