India has rejected Pakistan's attempt to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory and asked Islamabad to "vacate all areas under its illegal occupation".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday slammed Pakistan for giving "provisional-provincial status" to Gilgit-Baltistan and called it an "attempt to camouflage its illegal occupation". In a statement, India rejected Pakistan's attempt to bring material changes to a part of Indian territory and asked Islamabad to "vacate all areas under its illegal occupation".

"Such attempts, intended to camouflage Pakistan's illegal occupation, can't hide grave human rights violations and denial of freedom for over 7 decades to people residing in these Pak occupied territories," Ministry External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Continuing its attack over violating of human rights, the MEA spokesperson said that Islamabad cannot hide the "exploitation and denial of freedom for over seven decades to the people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories".

Pakistan Prime Imran Khan on Sunday announced the granting of provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. However, several protests have erupted in Pakistan over the move and protestors say that they "will not allow Islamabad to alter the status of the region".

"One of the reasons for me coming to Gilgit-Baltistan is to announce that we have decided to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the provisional provincial status," Khan said earlier in the day, as reported by ANI.

Gilgit-Baltistan, which is a part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is governed by the "Gilgit-Baltistan Empowerment and Self-Governance Order of 2009". Polls are held every year in Gilgit-Baltistan under this order which provides for only limited autonomy.

Meanwhile, tensions have increased between India and Pakistan over the last few months. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of allowing militants to use its land for terror activities in India. Recently, a Pakistani politician had also claimed that the deadly Pulwama attack was sponsored by the Imran Khan government.

"Our success in Pulwama is a success of the people the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," the minister had reportedly said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma