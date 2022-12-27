'Attacked With Sharp Weapon From Behind,' Says Son Of BSF Veteran Killed For Protesting Against Daughter's Viral Video

Seven accused persons have been arrested for the murder of BSF veteran in Gujarat.

BSF officer Melijibhai Vaghela was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon from behind for protesting against an obscene video of his daughter, news agency ANI quoted son Pratik Vaghela as saying. In the attack that turned fatal for Melijibhai, Pratik too was injured on the head. On Tuesday, he told ANI how the incident unfolded.

"When my parents and brother went to speak to those who made the video viral, some people came from behind and attacked my father with a sharp weapon on his head; he died on spot," said Pratik Melijibhai Vaghela’s 45-year-old son.

Pratik also informed that his brother received injuries in the head while his mother was also beaten.

Speaking to ANI, Vaghela’s wife said, “A youth, Shailesh, made a video of our daughter viral & was absconding. We went to search for him for 3 days. On the third day, 7 people were sitting at the spot where we went to search for him. My husband asked for the accused but he wasn't there”.

Police have confirmed that at the time of murder Shailesh was not present at the scene.

Seven miscreants were arrested by the Gujarat Police on Tuesday after they killed a Border Security Force soldier. The veteran had gone to confront these men for making an obscene video of her daughter go viral. The soldier’s son informed that the incident took place on Saturday in Nadiad city, ANI reported.

"The victim - Meljibhai Vaghela - with his son and relatives reached Shailesh's home where a fight broke out between them and the accused's father, Dinesh Jadav; uncle Arvind Jadav and other family members attacked him... he died on the spot while his son was injured," said VR Bajpai, the deputy superintendent of police for Nadiad, as quoted by ANI after the clash.

Police informed news agency ANI that the incident was came to pass after Vaghela had went to confront Shailesh Jadav, one of the accused, about an obscene video of Vaghela’s minor daughter. Vaghela was attacked in Chaklasi Village by Shailesh’s relatives from behind and he died on the spot.

Vaghela served the nation as a constable with the BSF’s 56 battalion. This battalion has been among the many that have taken part in anti-naxalite operations and been deployed along the India-Pakistan border.

Melijibhai’s son, Navdeep Vaghela was rushed to a hospital after suffering a head injury, Bajpai added.

According to a first information report (FIR), Shailesh, aka Sunil Yadav from Vanipura village, had made the video that led to the clash. Some unsubstantiated reports suggest Shailesh and the slain soldier's daughter were classmates and involved in a romantic relationship.

All of the seven accused, which includes two women, have been sent to judicial custody.

