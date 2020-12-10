In its letter, the Home Ministry has asked the state government to submit a report in 12 hours over the lapses in law and order in West Bengal that may "lead to the risk for senior BJP leaders camping in the state ahead of the assembly elections that is just six months away".

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Hours after an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda's convoy on West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on law and order in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the attack on Nadda, saying West Bengal has gone into an era of "tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule", adding that the state government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this "sponsored violence".

"Today, the National President of BJP in Bengal JP Nadda was attacked. The attack is condemnable. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," he said.

BJP, TMC engage in war of words

The attack on Nadda's convoy has triggered a massive war of words between the TMC and the BJP. While the BJP has demanded strict action, the TMC on Thursday the saffron party for holding rallies with arms in West Bengal.

Speaking at an event, West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the attack might have been planned but she has asked the state police to investigate the matter.

Upping the ante over the BJP, Banerjee said that the saffron party has "no other work" and every now then leaders like "Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda and Bhaddha" keep visiting West Bengal "for doing Nautanki".

"They (BJP activists) are coming out (for rallies) with arms every day. They are slapping themselves and blaming it on the Trinamool Congress. Just think of the situation. They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and the CISF (personnel). Why are they so scared?," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What happened on Thursday?

On Thursday, the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda, while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour, was attacked and stone and bricks were hurled on it.

Several cars in the convoy, including that of Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were damaged in the attack.

Following the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concerned over the "alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness" and lamented that such incidents took place despite his intimations to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

"Concerned at alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness @MamataOfficial indicating ruling party harmads on rampage at BJP President Convoy and political police @WBPolice in support," the governor tweeted.

"Am sure they have immunity and protection of political police with administration extension of political outfit," he added.

