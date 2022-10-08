ATS Seizes Pakistani Boat Carrying Drugs Worth Rs 350 Cr Off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard along with Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast. Further, both the bodies also apprehended six crew members from the same boat name 'Al Sakar'near International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian sea. The operation was conducted between the night of Friday and Saturday.

“It was discovered that the shipment was transported by Mohd Kadar, a major drug baron based in Pakistan. The transaction was going to take place on the high seas. As soon as Gujarat ATS received the information, an operation was launched, and six Pakistanis were nabbed," director general of police Ashish Bhatia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, the boat is being investigated at the port of Jakhau in Gujarat.

"In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard apprehended #Pakistani Boat Al Sakar with 06 crew in Indian waters of #ArabianSea carrying about 50 Kgs heroin worth approx. 350 Cr. The boat is being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @narcoticsbureau," the Indian Coast Guard informed in a tweet.

This is the second such operation within a month carried out by both the bodies and 6th operation in the year that took place. The operation highlighted India's robust coastal security network.

Last month a similar incident took place when the ICG apprehended six crew members from a Pakistani boat 'Al Tayyasa'. The boat was busted in Indian waters, and it was carrying approximately 40 kgs of heroin worth Rs 200 crore.

As per the information shared by the defense minister, the ICG has strategically deployed two fast interceptor classes of ships including C-408 and C-454. Both the boats are used for patrolling in areas that are close to the notional IMBL during the intervening night of September 13 and 14 on the basis of special intelligence input.

The boat was apprehended six miles inside Indian waters.

"Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau Coast in Gujarat," the official had said.

(With agency inputs)