Atal Bihari Vajpayee Had A Special Connection With U'khand, Loved To Wander In Dehradun, Mussoorie On A Scooter

"Zindegi Ek Phool Saman Hai, Isse Puri Takat Se Khilao." Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet-turned-politician, was one of the very few leaders in India, who had friends across the political spectrum. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart's amiable personality helped the saffron party ally form many alliances, which ultimately helped it form a winning coalition.

However, Vajpayee also had many non-political friends, with whom he spent many of his memorable days. On his fourth death anniversary on Tuesday, we have brought you Vajpayee's memories from his days in Dehradun and Mussoorie of Uttarakhand.

A Prime Minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee had a special connection with these two cities and often used to visit them. Locals recall that he often used to travel in Dehradun and Mussoorie in his scooter like an ordinary person.

Along with his close friend Narendra Swaroop Mittal, he used to wander the streets of Dehradun and Mussoorie in a 1975 model scooter. They often used to spend time together, especially in Dehradun. Back in those days, Vajpayee used to come to Dehradun via train, with his small briefcase in which he carried his dhoti-kurta, some underwear, some handkerchiefs, and a toothbrush.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee with family of his friend Narendra Swaroop Mittal. (File Photo)

Mittal's son and BJP leader Puneet Mittal told Dainik Jagran that Vajpayee used to stay in their home whenever he travelled to Dehradun. He said Vajpayee loved mango shakes and moong ki dal and often used to order 15 to 16 newspapers daily.

Puneet said Vajpayee had also attended his wedding in February 1993. The former Prime Minister, however, last visited the city on 19 February 2007 during the assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Vajpayee served as India's Prime Minister between 1998-2004. A Bharat Ratna awardee, he died in 2018 at 93 years of age.