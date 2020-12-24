Atal Bihari Vajapayee Birth Anniversary: Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was also a noted poet, was known for his boldness and extraordinary oratory skills.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across India will observe the 96th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve a full term in office, on Friday. Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was also a noted poet, was known for his boldness and extraordinary oratory skills. Thus to honour the former Indian Prime Minister, his birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as Good Governance Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced about it in 2014 and said that the aim of the day would be to foster awareness among people of accountability in government. So as the country observes Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary, here's a look at some of the fascinating quotes by the poet-politician:

"Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours."

"Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change."

"For development, peace is essential."

"If India is not secular, then India is not India at all."

"There can be no compromise regarding corruption."

"For me, power was never an attraction."

"Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity."

"In the euphoria after the Cold War, there was a misplaced notion that the UN could solve every problem anywhere."

"Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity."

"No guns but only brotherhood can resolve the problems."

"Violence does not contribute to anything."

"Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing."

"We believe in equal respect for all faiths."

"Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating rhetorical effect."

"My poet's heart gives me strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience."

