New Delhi | Agencies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the new education policy (NEP 2020) that was brought by his government last year and said that it will help in making India 'Atmanirbhar' as it gives strength to "research and innovation".

"Many people who are spreading terror and violence across the world are highly educated, highly skilled. On the other hand, there are people who are risking their lives and stationed at hospitals and labs to save people from a pandemic like COVID-19. It's not about ideology but mindset," PM Modi said while virtually addressing the convocation of Visva-Bharati University.

The Prime Minister also asked the students of the university to help farmers and artisans in villages adopted by the institution find global markets for their products. He said Guru Rabindranath Tagore had not envisioned the university as a typical educational institution but one that will help Indian culture realise its full potential.

He told the gathering that with knowledge comes responsibility and the knowledge attained by them was not theirs alone but a legacy for future generations.

"Your knowledge and skill can make society proud but it can also push it into the darkness of ruin. There are many examples in history and in the present," PM Modi said.

"You will find some highly educated, skilled people among those who are spreading terror and violence in the world. On the other hand, some people are toiling day and night to free the world from a global epidemic like corona. What matters most is the mindset," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged the youth to take risks without the fear of failure.

"If your intentions are clear and your loyalty is to 'Ma Bharati' every decision of yours will take you towards finding a solution. Success and failure do not determine our present and future. You may not get the results you thought after taking a decision, but you should not be afraid to take a decision," he said.

Altogether 2,535 students received their degrees at the convocation.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma