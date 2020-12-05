The farmer leaders who held the fifth round of talks with the Centre at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on three farm laws refused the food and water offered by the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmer leaders who held the fifth round of talks with the Centre at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on three farm laws refused the food and water offered by the government. They carried their own food and water. The farmer leaders had also carried their own food and water during the third and fourth round of talks.

#WATCH Delhi: Farmer leaders, present at the fifth round of talks with Central Government, have food that they had carried to the venue.



A Kar Sewa vehicle that carried food for them arrived here earlier today. They'd got their own food even during 4th round of talks on Dec 3. https://t.co/hDP8cwzSGJ pic.twitter.com/XSR6m2lljS — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills recently passed by Parliament. The farmers say the bills are against them and will benefit only the traders. The government, however, contends that the bill will benefit the farmers and called them for discussions.

The talks, however, have not yielded any results so far and farmers have reportedly told the government leaders that they are no more interested in talks and want a commitment from the government.

On Saturday, the fifth round of talks between the central government and over 40 farmer leaders from more than 32 farm unions were held. After the talks, the farmers have said that they don't want any further meetings and need a commitment from the government.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal were part of the meeting with farmer leaders from Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Sanyukt Morcha and Krantikari Kisan Union among 32 farm organisations.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma