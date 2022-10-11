At UNGA, India Votes Against Russia's Call For Secret Ballot On Ukraine's Draft Resolution

IN A first, India on Monday voted against Russia's call to hold a secret ballot on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow's 'attempted illegal annexation' of four regions in Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). A public vote will now be held later this week in UNGA.

The UNGA began with a procedural vote on Russia's proposal that the Ukrainian draft resolution be debated, be voted on by secret ballot, not through a public vote. Albania requested an open vote after Russia proposed a secret ballot on the resolution on Ukraine. A resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions was up for adoption at the UNGA, where the 193 UN members vote and no one wields a veto.

India voted in favour of a procedural vote called by Albania. The Albanian proposal received 107 votes in favour, with 13 countries opposed to the vote and 39 abstentions. Twenty-four countries including China, Iran and Russia did not vote. Albanian diplomat while dismissing the proposal said that "conducting secret ballot will undermine the practises of assembly."

The resolution on the Russian annexation comes days after Moscow vetoed a similar proposal in the UN Security Council. The draft resolution condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four Ukrainian regions following "so-called referendums".

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia clashed in the UNGA on Monday ahead of the vote. Speaking first at the emergency meeting, Ukraine's envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya told members that he had already lost family members to Russian aggression.

Russia's ambassador Vassily Nebenzya said that the Albanian resolution, which confirmed that a recorded vote would take place following the debate, violated the rules of procedure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned of "harsh" reprisals after the Crimea bridge attack on Saturday. In a television appearance, Putin said Russia had struck military and infrastructure targets across Ukraine following the Crimea bridge blast. He threatened further "harsh" responses that correspond "to the level of threat to the Russian Federation, have no doubt about it," while accusing Kyiv of "terrorism."

