New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again pushed for "vocal for local" as he interacted with the participants of Toycathon 2021 via video conferencing. Noting that India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars in the global toy industry, PM Modi said that the country imports around 80 per cent of its toys, asserting that it is "very important" to change this situation.

"Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys from abroad. This means crores of rupees of the country are going abroad on them. It is very important to change this situation," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Our focus should be on developing toys, games that present every aspect of Indianness in interesting, interactive ways," he added.

Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, MSME Ministry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5, 2021, to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.

"India's domestic market, as well as the global toy market, offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector. Toycathon 2021 is aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market," said the Centre in an official statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma