New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that all democratic nations must work together to ensure that technological innovations like cryptocurrencies to "ensure it does not end up in wrong hands", noting that it spoil the youths. Addressing The Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi underlined the impact of digital age and said that technology and data are becoming new weapons in this era.

He also said that India as a "democracy and digital leader" is ready to work with others for shared prosperity and security, adding that the country's revolution is rooted in its "democracy, demography and scale of its economy".

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from his address at The Sydney Dialogue:

- We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security.

- It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership. It has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity. But, we also face new risks and new forms of conflicts across diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space.

- Technology has become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping future international order. Technology and data are becoming new weapons. The biggest strength of democracy is openness, at the same time we shouldn't allow vested interests to misuse this openness.

- As a democracy and digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for our shared prosperity and security. India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It's powered by enterprise and innovation of our youth.

- We are turning the challenges of the past into an opportunity to leap into the future.

- India has the world's third-largest and fastest-growing ecosystem. New unicorns are coming up every few weeks to provide solutions to everything from health to national security.

- 5 important transitions taking place in India. We're building world's most extensive public information infrastructure... We're on our way to connecting 600,000 villages; used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of vaccines across India using Cowin and Aarogya Setu.

- Second transition - We are transforming people's lives by using digital technology for governance including empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare.

- Fourth transition - India's industry and services sectors are undergoing massive digital transformation using technology for conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity.

- Fifth transition - There is a large effort to prepare India for the future. We are investing in developing indigenous capability in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G. India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence.

- Essential for democracies to work together... It should also recognise national rights and promote trade, investment and larger public good. Take Crypto-Currency or Bitcoin for example. Important that all democracies work together and ensure it doesn't end up in wrong hands.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma