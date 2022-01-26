New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, Virat, the elite horse in President's Body Gaurd retired after 13 years of service. On Wednesday, President Kovind unfurl the flag on Rajpath to mark the R-Day celebrations, but part of the celebrations that caught everyone's eye was a special gesture by PM Modi, President Kovind, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as they bid adieu to the horse, Virat in service.

Virat, the elite horse took part in his last R-Day Parade today, and earlier on January 15, on Army Day he was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation and is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

The PBG announced Virat's retirement today after the conclusion of the celebrations and said that the horse shall continue to adorn the stables of PBG till he breathes. He for the last time escorted President Ram Nath back to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President’s Bodyguard horse Virat retires from service today. It was given the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Medal this year.



President Kovind, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid him farewell on the occasion



Virat was the first horse of President's Bodyguard being conferred with the award exclusively for his role as "charger". He is also considered as the most trusted horse.

Virat's ability to listen to the faintest of whispers of his rider amidst the clamorous cheering on Rajpath during Republic Day Parade made him the most trusted horse.

On several occasions in the past, Virat, as Commandants Charger, has been escorting the President for Republic Day parades as well as receiving the visiting Heads of States during ceremonial receptions at Rashtrapati Bhawan for the last 13 years.

This magnificent dark bay charger of the President's Bodyguard arrived in 2003 at age of three from Remount Training School and Depot, Hempur, and soon became a cynosure of all eyes as his elegance, grace and natural beauty coupled with sublime nature made him everyone's favourite.

The President's Bodyguard is considered the most elite regiment in the Indian Army. They are handpicked by height and heritage from a pool of many.

