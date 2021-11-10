New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday (November 10) hosted the third edition of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, two months after the Taliban took control of Kabul. The NSA-level talks were chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Along with the NSA, the other participants included Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The discussion included the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications.

Here is a look at what the participants stressed upon in the Dialogue.

1. Reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs.

2. Expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar, and Kabul.

3. Emphasized that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing any terrorist acts.

4. Condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure, and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism.

5. Called for collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism, and drug trafficking in the region.

6. Stressed the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government that represents the will of all the people of Afghanistan and has representation from all sections of their society, including major ethnopolitical forces in the country. Inclusion of all sections of the society in the administrative and political structure is imperative for the successful national reconciliation process in the country.

7. Recalling the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, the participants noted that the United Nations has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved.

8. Emphasized the importance of ensuring that the fundamental rights of women, children, and minority communities are not violated.

9. Expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

10. Reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct, and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society.

11. Reiterated commitment to provide assistance to Afghanistan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

