New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired the 'Regional Security Dialogue' in New Delhi and discussed the security situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the war-ravaged country after US-led NATO's withdrawal from there. The meeting was attended by the NSAs of Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, all the eight nations, including India, expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, saying it could increase the possibility of drug trafficking and terrorism in the region. The eight nations also said that the rights of the minorities and women need to be protected in Afghanistan and called for assistance from its neighbours to restore peace there.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that it is optimistic about a regional meeting on Afghanistan hosted by India. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, speaking at a press conference in Kabul, referred to the regional meeting on Afghanistan in India and said the Islamic Emirate is optimistic about it, Tolo News reported.

Here's what the eight countries said during the high-level meet on Afghanistan:

India:

Ajit Doval, who chaired the meet, called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan, saying what's happening in the war-ravaged country will eventually impact its neighbours and the region.

"This is a time for close consultation amongst us greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries. I am confident that our deliberation will be productive useful and will contribute to helping the people of Afghanistan and will enhance our collective security," news agency ANI quoted Doval as saying.

Russia:

Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Afghanistan's situation is serious, but multilateral meetings will help the world counter challenges and threats emanating from there and "establish long-lasting peace in the country".

Iran:

Iran also emphasised that Afghanistan is facing a number of problems, including poverty and terrorism, saying only an inclusive government in Kabul will help the country deal with the current crisis. However, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, also said that multilateral meetings would help countries exchange their opinions and ideas and solve the crisis in Afghanistan.

"Basically in Afghanistan, we have just crises, the crisis of migration and refugees, and the solution comes only through the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups," ANI quoted Ali as saying.

Tajikistan:

Tajikistan too said that the ongoing situation creates an extra risk of a surge in terrorism, drug trafficking and criminality as the border remains complicated. Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan said that Tajikistan as the neighbouring country is ready to participate in all programmes that can help the people of Afghanistan.

"We have a long border with Afghanistan and the situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated," he said, as reported by ANI.

Kazakhstan:

Kazakhstan's Karim Massimov also said that a humanitarian crisis has erupted in Afghanistan due to the deteriorating social and economic situation there. He said there is a need to increase humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"We are concerned about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. The social and economic situation of Afghans is deteriorating and the country is facing a humanitarian crisis; necessary to increase humanitarian assistance," ANI quoted Massimov as saying.

Turkmenistan:

Turkmenistan, meanwhile, said that the NSA-level meeting will the region find a solution to the crisis in Afghanistan "and to establish peace in this region".

Uzbekistan:

Uzbekistan, on the other hand, said that a collective solution is needed to restore peace in Afghanistan and in the region altogether. "It is possible only through joint efforts," ANI quoted Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of Security Council of Uzbekistan, as saying.

Kyrgyzstan:

Kyrgyzstan's Secretary of Security Council Marat M Imankulov also said that the situation in Afghanistan could lead to an increase in terrorism in Afghanistan, adding that the world needs to help Afghans.

"It's a very difficult situation in our region and all over the world; this is regarding terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. With joint efforts...help should be extended to Afghan people," ANI quoted Imankulov as saying.

