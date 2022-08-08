At Noida's Society, Bulldozer Action Against Self-Proclaimed Politician Who Abused, Assaulted Woman

A bulldozer on Monday reached at the Noida residence of Shrikant Tyagi, a self-proclaimed politician, who had allegedly abused and assaulted a woman to remove illegal encroachment. This come a day after his supporters created a ruckus at the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 of Noida.

"The Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said after the action.

The residents of the Grand Omaxe society have also welcomed the action, saying they annoyed with the illegal construction.

"We are happy with this action by Chief Minister and CEO of Noida authority. We were annoyed with his illegal construction and attitude," a resident told news agency ANI.

