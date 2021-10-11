New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Indian Space Association (ISA) -- an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the country's space sector -- and lauded his government for bringing reforms in the space sector. Interacting with experts from the industry, the Prime Minister also pushed for Atmanirbhar Bharat and said that the country is witnessing comprehensive reforms.

He cited the government's success in privatising loss-making public airline Air India to assert that this shows its commitment and seriousness and said that its policy about the public sector is that sectors where it is not needed should be opened to private enterprises.

"With the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, our country is witnessing comprehensive reforms. It's not just vision, but a well thought and integrated economic strategy that is facilitating global development," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Our approach to Space reforms is based on four pillars -- freedom to private sector in innovation, role of government as an enabler, to make youth future-ready and to see the Space sector as a resource for the progress of common man," PM Modi added.

What is Indian Space Association?

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies, the government has said. Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, it added.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

