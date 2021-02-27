Interacting with toy manufacturers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur, PM Modi stressed on the need to use less plastic while making toys and use more raw materials "so that they can be recycled".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again pushed for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'vocal for local' mantra as he virtually inaugurated the India Toy Fair 2021 in Delhi.

"Our toys reflect reuse and recycling that has been a part of the Indian lifestyle. Most Indian toys are built out of natural and eco-friendly material. The colours used in them are natural and safe," PM Modi said.

"I would like to appeal to the toy manufacturers of the country to build such toys that are better both for ecology and psychology. Can we make an effort to make minimal use of plastic in toys and use such material that can be recycled?," PM Modi stressed.

The Prime Minister also regretted that India's share in the USD 100 billion global toy market is very less and about 85 per cent of the toys sold in the country are imported. "We need to promote hand-made in India," he said.

He said that the government has also prepared a National Toy Action Plan by involving 15 ministries with a view to make the domestic toy industry competitive.

The Prime Minister said that this initiative will make the toy sector self-reliant and increase the presence of domestic toys in the global market.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address in August last year had said that toys not only augment activity but also give flight to aspirations and emphasised boosting toy manufacturing in the country.

The India Toy Fair 2021 is being organised in line with this vision of PM Modi. This year, it will be held from February 27 to March 2 to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Over 1000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will display their products in e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. It will showcase traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

The fair will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing. For children, it is an opportunity to participate in a plethora of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy-making and virtual visits to toy museums and factories.

