At I2U2 Summit, PM Modi Pushes For 'Progressive, Practical' Agenda Amid Increasing Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the I2U2 group - which includes India, the United States (US), Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - and said the its "progressive and practical" agenda are needed amid the increasing global uncertainty.

He made the remarks while addressing the first virtual summit of the four-nation grouping 'I2U2'. The group is known as 'I2U2' with "I" standing for India and Israel, and "U" for the US and the UAE.

He said the I2U2 in its first summit has established a positive agenda and identified joint projects in various sectors, preparing a roadmap to go ahead.

"Under the I2U2 framework, we've agreed on increasing the joint investment in 6 important areas of water, energy, transport, space, health and food security. It is clear that the vision and agenda of I2U2 are progressive and practical," he said.

"By mobilising our mutual strength, capital, expertise and markets, we can speed up our agenda and make important contributions to the global economy. Amid increasing global uncertainty, our cooperative framework is also a good model for practical cooperation," he added.

UAE TO INVEST $2 BILLION IN INDIA

The UAE on Wednesday said it will invest $2 billion to develop a series of integrated food parks across India under the framework of the four-nation grouping 'I2U2'.

A joint statement said the I2U2 leaders' meeting focused on food security crisis and clean energy and that they discussed innovative ways to ensure longer-term, more diversified food production and food delivery systems.

On the project relating to food parks, the statement said India will provide appropriate land.

"India will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers' integration into the food parks. The US and Israeli private sectors will be invited to lend their expertise and offer innovative solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project," the I2U2 said.

It said the investments will help maximise crop yields and, in turn, help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.

The statement also said the I2U2 group will advance hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat consisting of 300 megawatts of wind and solar capacity.

The leaders also expressed determination to leverage well-established markets to build more innovative, inclusive, and science-based solutions to enhance food security.

The statement said the I2U2 aims to harness the vibrancy of our societies and entrepreneurial spirit to tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting our world.

(With inputs from agencies)