Independence Day 2021: Addressing a public event on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 18 new tehsils in the state.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: As the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced that his government has create four new districts Mohla Manpur, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Shakti and Manendragarh -- in the state.

Addressing a public event on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 18 new tehsils in the state. "This is a great gift for people of the state," said Baghel while adding that the transfer process will be simplified in Chhattisgarh.

At present, Chhattisgarh has 28 districts. With Baghel's announcement of four new districts, the number will increase to 32.

Baghel, meanwhile, also announced that an exclusive garden for women will be formed in all district headquarters and municipal corporations of Chhattisgarh by his government. He said that it will be known as 'Minimata Udyan'.

He also ended the age limit for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in colleges. Baghel, in his address, further announced the 'Mukhyamantri Affordable Medicine Scheme' to provide medicines at concessional rates for the people of the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma