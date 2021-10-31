Rome (Italy) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the G-20 Summit in Italy's Rome and met several global leaders, including United States (US) President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron. Speaking at the G-20 Summit, PM Modi said that India will provide over five billion anti-coronavirus vaccines to help the world fight the pandemic, but asserted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) needs to approve Bharat Biotech's Covaxin "at the earliest".

"Today, from this G-20 platform, I want to tell you all that India is ready to produce more than 5 billion vaccine doses for the world next year," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Therefore, it is necessary that Indian vaccines are approved by the WHO at the earliest".

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. PM Modi's statement comes days after the global health body refused to approve Covaxin and sought additional clarification for "risk-benefit assessment" from the Bharat Biotech.

2. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

3. Later, the WHO said that it "trusts" the Indian industry that manufactures high-quality vaccines after being questioned why there has been a delay in granting EUL to Covaxin while Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac were given approval even "with lack of data."

4. Let me say that Bharat has been submitting data regularly and very quickly, but they submitted the last batch of data on the 18th of October, said WHO Assistant Director-General Dr Mariangela Simao.

5. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday also emphasised vaccine research and manufacturing. He also highlighted India's medical supply to over 150 countries and its contribution to maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic.

6. Briefing about his address, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that PM Modi spoke about the "One Earth, One Health" vision and stressed its importance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Shringla said that PM Modi stressed "collaboration in research and development", noting that it is important to tackle future pandemics and global health issues.

8. He first mentioned the concept at the 2014 G20 summit. Today there is satisfaction over the fact the G20 has adopted this. This has become a global norm. This is a very important step in ensuring a more rationalised global tax structure and better cooperation in the international domain when it comes to issues like tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption, said Shringla.

9. The G-20 Summit is being held in the Italian capital of Rome this year with a focus on COVID-19 and climate change.

10. Before the Summit, PM Modi had met Pope Francis at the Vatican City and invited him to visit India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma