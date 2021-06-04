Lauding healthcare staff and frontline workers for their "outstanding work" during the COVID-19 crisis, PM Modi said India will always remain "eternally grateful to them for saving many lives".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pushing for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed scientists and researchers for developing 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines in a record time as he chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society.

Lauding healthcare staff and frontline workers for their "outstanding work" during the COVID-19 crisis, the Prime Minister said that India will always remain "eternally grateful to them for saving many lives".

"CSIR works as an institutional arrangement to maintain a system for science, society and industry in our country. This institution of ours has produced several talented scientists. Great scientist like Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar has led this institution," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"From agriculture to astronomy, disaster management to defence technology, vaccine to virtual reality, India aspires to become self-reliant and empowered in every direction. India is leading world in fields of sustainable development and clean energy," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that people should continue taking all necessary precautions like maintaining social distancing and using face masks, saying the COVID-19 crisis may have slowed its pace but "our resolve remains the same".

PM Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the CSIR Society via video conferencing. The society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Its activities are carried out through 37 laboratories and 39 outreach centres spread across India, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement while adding that eminent scientists, industrialists and senior officials form part of the society, which meets annually.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma