New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that technology is integral in the battle against the COVID-19 crisis as he addressed the CoWIN Global Conclave. He said that India considers the whole world as one family, adding that the country has been committed to sharing all its experiences and resources to deal with the pandemic.

"This pandemic has made many people realise the fundamental truth of this philosophy," PM Modi said, "that's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN - is being prepared to be made open source".

The Prime Minister also lauded his government central vaccine policy and stressed that vaccination at a mass scale is the only way for humanity to survive the pandemic.

India, right from the beginning of the pandemic, has decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning its vaccination strategy, he said.

"Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints," PM Modi said, "that's why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible".

Prime Minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, saying this is the biggest crisis faced by humanity in over 100 years.

"Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Health Authority (NHA) had said that PM Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5 as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that the virtual meet will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries across the globe.

"The Conclave aims to share India's experience with regards to Universal Vaccination to fight Covid-19 through Co-WIN platform," as per the NHA website.

CoWIN was seen as developed in India as the central IT system for strategizing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Recently, many countries have shown interest in using the 'tech backbone of India's Vaccination Drive', the NHA website said, adding that India is excited to join hands with the world to win over COVID-19 together with CoWIN.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma