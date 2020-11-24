Kejriwal said that the third wave of coronavirus in Delhi was "severe" and that it has brought deaths and hospitalisations rose sharply over the last five weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the cases of coronavirus in the national capital have been decreasing after hitting an all-time high of 8,593 cases on November 10. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with eight states worst hit by coronavirus, the Delhi CM also raised the issue of farm fires and sought his intervention.

"Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 cases on November 10 during the third wave. Since then cases and positivity rate have been on a steady decline. We hope this trend continues," Kejriwal said.

He said that the third wave of coronavirus in Delhi was "severe" and that it has brought deaths and hospitalisations rose sharply over the last five weeks. The chief minister said that the rise in the Covid-19 death toll in Delhi is due to air pollution.

"The high severity of the third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor," Kejriwal said and asked PM Modi to intervene. Delhi recorded 121 deaths with 4,454 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Amid rising cases in the winter season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of chief ministers of the eight states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana -- to review the coronavirus situation. These states are worst hit in India and contribute to the most of the daily cases.

At the meet, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma