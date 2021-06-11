The COVID-19 caseload in India reached 2,92,74,823 after the country logged 91,702 new cases of COVID-19. This is the fourth consecutive day when the country reported less than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a slight decrease from yesterday's COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, registered more than 91,000 new coronavirus cases taking the overall caseload in the country to over 2.92 crores. The death due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to over 3.63 lakh after more than 3,400 fresh fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, the COVID-19 caseload in India reached 2,92,74,823 after the country logged 91,702 new cases of COVID-19. This is the fourth consecutive day when the country reported less than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly COVID-19 in the country climbed up to the grim milestone of 3.63 lakh and reached 3,63,079 after the country registered 3,403 fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours. This is the fourth instance in the month of June when the country recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a day.

India recorded 3,207 deaths on June 1, while 3,380 deaths were reported from across the country on June 4. Meanwhile, the country reported its highest single-day deaths on Thursday when 6,148 deaths were reported in a day, However, the sudden surge in daily deaths came after Bihar health department revised its COVID death tally and added over 3,900 fatalities to its total toll.

The active cases further declined to 11,21,671 comprising 3.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.93 per cent. A net decline of 46,281 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.49 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for the 18th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also declined to 5.14 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 29th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,77,90,073, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.24 per cent, the data stated.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan