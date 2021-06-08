The COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday are the lowest in the last 66 days after the country reported 81,000 cases on April 1. The death toll on Tuesday is also the lowest since April 21, when the country reported 2,104 COVID fatalities in a day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the downward trend, India reported less than 1 lakh cases after a gap of 63 days during the last 24 hours. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, over 86,000 COVID-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload in the country to near 2.90 crore. Meanwhile, over 2,100 deaths were also reported in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll in the country to over the grim milestone of 3.51 lakh.

As per the data by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 86,498 fresh COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,89,96,473, while the death toll due to the deadly virus climbed up to 3,51,309 after 2,123 new fatalities were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has declined to 5.94 per cent.

The active cases reduced to 13,03,702 comprising 4.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent. A net decline of 97,907 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,73,41,462 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.21 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 23,61,98,726 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan