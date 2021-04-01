India Coronavirus News; This is the highest one-day toll recorded in the country since early October last year. The death toll is also the highest single-day tally in the last 5 months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the grim situation following the second surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 72,000 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to over 1.22 crore. The death toll also reached near 1.63 lakh-mark after 459 new fatalities were recorded in the same span of time.

According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, the overall COVID-19 caseload in the country reached 1,22,21,665 after a total of 72,330 new infections were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also reached 1,62,927 with 459 deaths during the day.

This is the highest one-day toll recorded in the country since October 11, 2020. As many as 74,383 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 11. The death toll is also the highest single-day tally in around 116 days.

Registering a steady increase for the 22nd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,84,055 comprising 4.78 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 93.89 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,14,74,683. The case fatality rate has further has dropped to 1.33 per cent, the data on Thursday morning showed.

India fought through the first wave of infection six months ago and recorded the highest single-day spike of 93,617 cases on September 16. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day was 1,169 on September 15.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are logging high numbers of Covid-19 daily new cases, the Health Ministry said.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and Union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge. So far, 6.51 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

