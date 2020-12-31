Delhi recorded the average minimum temperature of just 7.1 degree celsius in December, marking the second-lowest mean for month in the past 15 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded the average minimum temperature of just 7.1 degree celsius in December, marking the second-lowest mean for month in the past 15 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The national capital had recorded the mean minimum temperature of 6.7 degree celsius in 2018 -- the lowest in 15 years -- while last year the mean was 7.6 degrees. The MMT was 6 degrees celsius in 2005 and 5.9 degrees celsius in 1996, the IMD data showed, as reported by news agency PTI.

The city has been witnessing cold wave days since the start of December. A cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees celsius. During the month, the national capital has recorded 7 cold wave days, which is the second-highest since 1992. The highest number of cold wave days (eight) two years ago in 2018.

The maximum cold waves in December were recorded in 1965. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and at least 4.5 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that intense cold wave will hit north India from January 7. "Cold wave will continue in north India tomorrow. From January 2, the cold spell will decrease. Light rain is expected in Eastern Rajasthan, Delhi, Western UP, Punjab, and Haryana between January 2 and January 6," IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI.

"An intense cold wave is likely to hit north India again January 7 onwards," he added.

Delhi recorded season's second-lowest maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday, with the mercury dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3 notches below the normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 16.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

