New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported 312 new coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, the highest in around three months, taking the overall death toll to 1,61,552, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 62,714 new cases were reported during the same period, the biggest one-day spike since October last year.

The Union Health Ministry also said that 28,739 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,13,23762 -- a recovery rate of 94.59 per cent.

Currently, as per the Health Ministry, the active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 4,86,310 while 6,02,69,782 people have been vaccinated against the deadly pathogen.

Here's the state-wise report of coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 4975 62 Andhra Pradesh 4715 885892 7203 Arunachal Pradesh 4 16785 56 Assam 1770 215348 1104 Bihar 1116 261917 1571 Chandigarh 2532 22992 374 Chhattisgarh 17836 316043 4061 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 130 3448 2 Delhi 6625 638212 10997 Goa 1379 55250 824 Gujarat 10871 283241 4484 Haryana 8410 274785 3132 Himachal Pradesh 2361 58989 1033 Jammu and Kashmir 1813 125886 1985 Jharkhand 1636 119878 1107 Karnataka 21271 950167 12492 Kerala 24541 1086669 4567 Ladakh 117 9727 130 Lakshadweep 88 625 1 Madhya Pradesh 12995 269465 3947 Maharashtra 304809 2314579 54073 Manipur 58 28944 374 Meghalaya 26 13855 150 Mizoram 26 4428 11 Nagaland 4 12133 92 Odisha 1413 336571 1920 Puducherry 763 39521 680 Punjab 23271 198972 6621 Rajasthan 6358 320426 2811 Sikkim 50 6041 135 Tamil Nadu 12157 852463 12659 Telengana 4495 300156 1688 Tripura 49 33050 392 Uttarakhand 1339 96467 1709 Uttar Pradesh 6667 596953 8783 West Bengal 4608 568909 10322 Total 486310 11323762 161552

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The continuous spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February has sparked fears among the authorities, forcing state and union territory (UT) governments to reimpose restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews.

The advent of the festive season is also a concern for the authorities as they fear that cases can rise further if appropriate COVID behaviour is not followed. On Saturday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also held a meet with 12 states and UTs showing a spike in cases and presented a five-fold containment strategy to control the spread of the infection.

During the meeting, the Health Secretary also asked the affected states and UTs to increase testing as he highlighted that cases are rising due to the laxity among everyone regarding COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"One infected person could spread COVID-19 to an average of 406 other individuals in a 30-day window without restrictions which could be reduced to just 15 by decreasing physical exposure to 50 per cent and to a further 2.5 (average) by decreasing physical exposure to 75 per cent," the Health Ministry highlighted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma