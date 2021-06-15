This is the lowest single-day toll India has recorded in the last 75 days. The country had reported less than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on March 30, 2021, when 53,000 cases were recorded in a day

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with a significant dip in new coronavirus cases in the country, India, during the last 24 hours reported over 60,000 fresh infections of COVID-19 taking the overall caseload in the country over 2.95 crore. This is the lowest single-day rise India has recorded in the last 75 days. The death toll due to the deadly virus also climbed up to more than 3.77 lakh after over 2,700 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the same span of time.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday morning, India registered 60,471 new COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the country to 2,95,70,881, while the death toll due to the deadly pathogen rose to 3,77,031 after 2,728 deaths were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest single-day toll India has recorded in the last 75 days. The country had reported less than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on March 30, 2021, when 53,000 cases were recorded in a day, while 354 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen.

The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.45 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 4.39 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 33rd consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,82,80,472, while the case fatality rate increased to 1.28 per cent, the data stated.

The 2,726 new fatalities include 1,592 from Maharashtra, 254 from Tamil Nadu, 161 from Kerala and 120 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,77,031 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,12,696 from Maharashtra, 33,033 from Karnataka, 29,801 from Tamil Nadu, 24,839 from Delhi, 21,858 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,974 from West Bengal, 15,602 from Punjab and 13,334 from Chhattisgarh. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan