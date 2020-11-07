51st Annual Convocation of IIT: The prime minister began his address by paying his gratitude towards the Indian scientist CV Raman on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 51st Annual Convocation of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) through video conferencing. On the occasion, the prime minister addressed the IIT graduates and gave them the lesson of self-reliance. PM Modi also said that his government's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' drive is also aimed at providing new opportunities to the youth so that they can showcase their talent.

"Today, India is committed to provide its youngsters the 'Ease of Doing Business' so that they can bring a change in the lives of crores of Indians through innovations.

"COVID pandemic has taught us a lot. It has taught us that globalisation is essential but at the same time, self-reliance is equally important. Atma Nirbhar Bharat drive is about new opportunities for our youth so that they can showcase their inventions freely," the prime minister said at the 51st Annual Convocation of IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology).



The PM also hailed the role of technology during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that it changed the way things are being conducted today. Modi said virtual reality is now becoming working realty.

"In the present situation amid #COVID19 pandemic, technology has played the most significant role. It has changed the way things are being conducted today. Virtual reality is becoming the working reality now," PM Narendra Modi said.

Earlier, the prime minister began his address by paying his gratitude towards the Indian scientist CV Raman on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"I pay my gratitude to CV Raman on his birth anniversary today. His excellent work will keep inspiring us, especially the young scientists, for long," Modi, who was also accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma