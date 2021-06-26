Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near the grim milestone of the 4-lakh mark after over 1,100 fresh fatalities were recorded in the country during the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 recedes, India is witnessing a downward trend in the daily coronavirus infections with the country reporting less than 50,000 cases for the second time this week. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 48,000 fresh infections taking the overall caseload in the country to near 3.02 lakh. India had reported less than 50,000 new cases on June 21 when 42,640 infections were recorded from across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the deadly pathogen also climbed up to near the grim milestone of the 4-lakh mark after over 1,100 fresh fatalities were recorded in the country during the same span of time. The daily deaths were also the lowest since June 21 when the country recorded 1,167 new fatalities in a day.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 48,698 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total caseload in the country to 3,01,83,143. The death toll rose subsequently and reached 3,94,493 after 1,183 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

