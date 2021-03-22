Coronavirus India News: With this biggest one-day spike in five months, the active COVID-19 tally reached 3,34,646, said the Union Health Ministry.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike in five months, taking the total caseload to 1,16,46,081, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.

With this biggest one-day spike in five months, the active COVID-19 tally reached 3,34,646, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 212 deaths were reported during the same period. It said that India's fatality rate stands at 1.37 per cent with 1,59,967 deaths.

Meanwhile, 21,180 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,11,51,468. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 95.75 per cent which is the highest in the world.

Following the state-wise report on coronavirus cases across India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 4969 62 Andhra Pradesh 2188 884357 7189 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16783 56 Assam 1663 215213 1100 Bihar 523 261487 1559 Chandigarh 1872 22225 362 Chhattisgarh 8442 311761 3950 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 52 3427 2 Delhi 3618 633410 10956 Goa 1013 54792 818 Gujarat 7321 275238 4450 Haryana 5355 271375 3098 Himachal Pradesh 1256 58404 1018 Jammu and Kashmir 1290 125276 1981 Jharkhand 756 119409 1096 Karnataka 13512 944256 12434 Kerala 24928 1074805 4495 Ladakh 74 9704 130 Lakshadweep 129 536 1 Madhya Pradesh 8000 263821 3906 Maharashtra 211416 2214867 53399 Manipur 29 28933 373 Meghalaya 30 13837 149 Mizoram 14 4423 11 Nagaland 2 12132 91 Odisha 774 336124 1919 Puducherry 190 39521 675 Punjab 18257 188529 6324 Rajasthan 3585 319041 2798 Sikkim 54 6017 135 Tamil Nadu 7903 846480 12599 Telengana 2958 298826 1671 Tripura 30 33043 391 Uttarakhand 861 95883 1704 Uttar Pradesh 3036 595743 8759 West Bengal 3504 566821 10306 Total 334646 11151468 159967

(The above data has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state by COVID-19, saw its biggest single-day spike with 30,535 coronavirus cases. Similarly, Punjab and Kerala reported 2,644 and 1,875 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours while 1,715 cases were reported in Karnataka. Gujarat, on the other hand, reported 1,580 new COVID-19 cases.

The spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February, sparking fear among the authorities. Several states have also reimposed restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, and are urging people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of transmission.

The Union Health Ministry last week also held several meetings with state governments and expressed concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases. During the meeting, the Health Ministry stressed on increasing testing and tracking to control the spread.

"After a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases for about five months, for the last few weeks, the number is showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by people, especially at crowded places," the Union Health Ministry said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma