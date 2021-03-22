At 46,951 new COVID cases, India reports biggest single-day spike in 5 months | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike in five months, taking the total caseload to 1,16,46,081, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its daily updates.
With this biggest one-day spike in five months, the active COVID-19 tally reached 3,34,646, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 212 deaths were reported during the same period. It said that India's fatality rate stands at 1.37 per cent with 1,59,967 deaths.
Meanwhile, 21,180 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 1,11,51,468. Currently, India has a recovery rate of 95.75 per cent which is the highest in the world.
Following the state-wise report on coronavirus cases across India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|4969
|62
|Andhra Pradesh
|2188
|884357
|7189
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|16783
|56
|Assam
|1663
|215213
|1100
|Bihar
|523
|261487
|1559
|Chandigarh
|1872
|22225
|362
|Chhattisgarh
|8442
|311761
|3950
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|52
|3427
|2
|Delhi
|3618
|633410
|10956
|Goa
|1013
|54792
|818
|Gujarat
|7321
|275238
|4450
|Haryana
|5355
|271375
|3098
|Himachal Pradesh
|1256
|58404
|1018
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1290
|125276
|1981
|Jharkhand
|756
|119409
|1096
|Karnataka
|13512
|944256
|12434
|Kerala
|24928
|1074805
|4495
|Ladakh
|74
|9704
|130
|Lakshadweep
|129
|536
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8000
|263821
|3906
|Maharashtra
|211416
|2214867
|53399
|Manipur
|29
|28933
|373
|Meghalaya
|30
|13837
|149
|Mizoram
|14
|4423
|11
|Nagaland
|2
|12132
|91
|Odisha
|774
|336124
|1919
|Puducherry
|190
|39521
|675
|Punjab
|18257
|188529
|6324
|Rajasthan
|3585
|319041
|2798
|Sikkim
|54
|6017
|135
|Tamil Nadu
|7903
|846480
|12599
|Telengana
|2958
|298826
|1671
|Tripura
|30
|33043
|391
|Uttarakhand
|861
|95883
|1704
|Uttar Pradesh
|3036
|595743
|8759
|West Bengal
|3504
|566821
|10306
|Total
|334646
|11151468
|159967
(The above data has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state by COVID-19, saw its biggest single-day spike with 30,535 coronavirus cases. Similarly, Punjab and Kerala reported 2,644 and 1,875 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours while 1,715 cases were reported in Karnataka. Gujarat, on the other hand, reported 1,580 new COVID-19 cases.
The spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February, sparking fear among the authorities. Several states have also reimposed restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, and are urging people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of transmission.
The Union Health Ministry last week also held several meetings with state governments and expressed concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases. During the meeting, the Health Ministry stressed on increasing testing and tracking to control the spread.
"After a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases for about five months, for the last few weeks, the number is showing an increasing trend in several parts of the country. It has been observed that it is largely due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by people, especially at crowded places," the Union Health Ministry said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma
Related Topics:
- Coronavirus India News
- coronavirus latest updates
- coronavirus updates
- coronavirus news
- coronavirus disease
- coronavirus precautions
- coronavirus vaccine
- coronavirus
- covid 19
- coronavirus india
- coronavirus lockdown
- india lockdown
- covid 19 lockdown
- coronavirus death toll
- india covid 19 patient count