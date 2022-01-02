New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Delhi confirmed 3,194 COVID-19 cases, with Test Positivity Rate inching closer to Red Alert mark of 5 per cent. There are 8,397 active cases in the National Capital at present, while test positivity rate was recorded at 4.59 per cent. Maharashtra reported 11,877 COVID-19 cases, most from Mumbai (8,063) which was 27 per cent higher than the previous day. Mumbai currently has 29,819 active COVID-19 cases.

According to Delhi’s third wave action plan, a test positivity rate over 2 per cent (along with 9,000 new cases and 1000 average oxygen bed occupancy) warrants an Orange alert in the city. A test positivity rate above 5 per cent (along with 16,000 new COVID-19 cases and 3,000 average oxygen bed occupancy) warrants a Red alert in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informed that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi will cross the mark of 3,000 cases per day. Delhi CM had added that despite the spike in the numbers, there is no need to panic as hospitals in the capital are not occupied and most patients are asymptomatic.

At the same time, the number of containment zones in the national capital has reached 1,621, the bulletin released by the health department said.

According to Delhi government data, out of 9,024 beds in hospitals, 8,717 are vacant. In dedicated Covid care centres, 3,996 beds are lying vacant, while 4,759 patients are under home isolation. About four cases in the Capital at present are severe and 94 are on oxygen support.

BMC adding more hospital beds: Maharashtra Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is adding more hospital beds, including the oxygen-supported beds "to avoid unnecessary panic".

India reported a 21 per cent jump in new Covid cases as it reported 27,553 infections on Sunday, besides 284 more deaths due to the virus. Official data indicates that the metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are seeing some of the sharpest rises in coronavirus cases since the flattening of second wave of coronavirus infections after May 2021.

