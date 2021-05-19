Coronavirus India News: The death toll crossed the grim milestone of 2.83 lakh and reached 2,83,248 after record 4,529 deaths were reported during the same span of time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a significant decline in daily COVID-19 cases for the last two consecutive days, India continued to witness a record spike in COVID-related deaths with the country recording over 4,500 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day surge in COVID fatalities in India since the start of the pandemic last year. Meanwhile, the daily infections were recorded at 2.67 lakh during the last 24 hours, which took the overall caseload in the country to over 2.54 crore.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, India recorded 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases in the country to 2,54,96,330. The death toll crossed the grim milestone of 2.83 lakh and reached 2,83,248 after record 4,529 deaths were reported during the same span of time.

The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The significant dip in active cases come as the daily discharges took over the new infections.

As per the data, a total of 3,89,851 were discharged from hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,19,86,363 while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

This is the third consecutive day after April 21 when the country witnessed less than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the country had reported 2.63 lakh cases and 4,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 4,22,436 patients recovered from the infection during the same period.

India, hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been witnessing a dip in daily cases over the past few days. However, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols are followed.

The Union Health Ministry also said that less than 2 per cent of the total population in India has been affected by COVID-19 so far and 98 per cent of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection. The government said a continued decline has been noted in the active cases in the last 15 days. From 17.13 per cent of the total caseload reported on May 3, it has reduced to 13.3 per cent, it added

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan