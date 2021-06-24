Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment plan for setting up four 'Giga' factories in the next three years.

"We plan to build four Giga Factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components of new energy ecosystem – solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory," Ambani said while addressing the company's annual shareholder meeting held today.

"We will invest an additional Rs 15,000 crore in the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries. Thus, our overall investment in the new energy business will be Rs 75,000 crore in 3 years," he added.

The four companies will involve a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. Last year also, Ambani had announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035.

Further, Ambani said in 2016 his company launched Jio with the aim of bridging the Digital Divide in India, and now in 2021, they are launching a new energy business that aims to bridge the green energy divide in India and globally. "The age of fossil fuels, which powered economic growth globally for nearly three centuries, cannot continue much longer," Ambani said.

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) held its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) today June 24. This is the second consecutive year when the multinational conglomerate conducted its AGM virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Saudi Aramco chairman and the governor of the Kingdom's cash-rich wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan also joined the board of Reliance Industries Ltd as an independent director in connection with a USD 15 billion deal.

