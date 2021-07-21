India Coronavirus News: India's active caseload has increased by 1,040 to reach 4.07 lakh, the Health Ministry said, adding that the country reported 3,998 deaths in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday reported a spike in daily COVID-19 cases after the country recorded 42,015 new infections with a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry. It said, however, that this is the 30th consecutive day when India has recorded a daily positivity rate less than 30 per cent.

However, India's active caseload has increased by 1,040 to reach 4.07 lakh, the Health Ministry said, adding that the country reported 3,998 deaths in the past 24 hours -- highest since June 12 -- after Maharashtra revised its tally. Currently, India's death toll stands at 4.18 lakh with a case mortality rate of 1.34 per cent, the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, over 3.03 crore patients have recovered from the infection, taking India's recovery rate to 97.36 per cent, the highest in the world, the Health Ministry said while adding that 41.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Following is a brief report of COVID-19 cases in India:

Total cases: 3,12,16,337

Positivity rate: 2.27 per cent

Active cases: 4,07,170

Total recoveries: 3,03,90,687

Recovery rate: 97.36 per cent

Death toll: 4,18,480

Mortality rate: 1.34 per cent

Total vaccination: 41,54,72,455

This comes a day after the Health Ministry said that a serosurvey has found that two-thirds of the population aged above six years has SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but stressed that around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the infection and there is no room for complacency.

The overall seroprevalence was 67.6 per cent in the ICMR's 4th national COVID serosurvey, held in June and July, that involved over 28,975 individuals (adults and children), apart from 7,252 healthcare workers, in 70 districts across 21 states where earlier three rounds were also conducted.

The seroprevalence in the age group of 6-9 years was 57.2 percent, in age group of 10-17 years was 61.6 percent, in 18-44 years was 66.7 percent, in 45-60 years was 77.6 percent and in over 60 years it was around 76.7 percent, the government said and attributed the rise to the role of delta variant in spreading the second wave and to the vaccination cover.

In the third serosurvey conducted in December-January, 2021, the sero-prevalence was 24.1 percent. Besides, 85 percent of the surveyed healthcare workers in the fourth round were found to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and one-tenth of HCWs were still unvaccinated.

The government said the findings show there is a ray of hope, but there is no room for complacency and COVID-appropriate behaviour and community engagement have to be maintained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma