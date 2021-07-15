India recorded 4,806 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,09,87,880 while the total death toll in the country rose to 4,11,989 after 581 fatalities.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday morning, India recorded 4,806 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload in the country to 3,09,87,880 while the total death toll in the country rose to 4,11,989 after 581 fatalities were registered from across the country on Wednesday.

A spike of 2,095 infections in the active cases was recorded in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload in the country to 4,32,041. The active cases comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent. Meanwhile, 39,130 recoveries in the day took the total recoveries in the country to 3,01,43,850.

COVID numbers in India:

Cases and deaths in last 24 hours: 41,806 casses and 581 deaths

Total cases: 3,09,87,880

Total recoveries: 3,01,43,850

Active cases: 4,32,041

Death toll: 4,11,989

Total vaccinated: 39,13,40,491

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 24 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,43,850, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported Wednesday that deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline. It recorded more than 55,000 lives lost, a 3 per cent increase from the week before. Cases rose 10 per cent last week to nearly 3 million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia and Britain.

The reversal has been attributed to low vaccination rates, the relaxation of mask rules and other precautions, and the swift spread of the more-contagious delta variant, which WHO said has now been identified in 111 countries and is expected to become globally dominant in the coming months.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan