New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday pushed for an inclusive government in Kabul to help out the Afghan nationals following Taliban's takeover of the country. In his opening remarks at the third India-Central Asia Dialogue, Jaishankar also said that there is a need to ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The dialogue, hosted by India in New Delhi, is being attended by foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

"We all share deep-rooted ties with Afghanistan and our concerns and objectives for the country include a true and representative government, fighting against terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan," he said.

During the dialogue, Jaishankar also said that India is committed to take its ties with the Central Asia to the next level. He floated a 'four C' approach focusing on commerce, capacity enhancement, connectivity and contacts to further expand the cooperation between the two sides.

"Our meeting today comes amid a rapidly changing global economic and political situation. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted an enormous setback to global health and to global economy," news agency PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

"It has changed the way we imagined societies, supply chains and governance. It also highlighted the inadequacies of multilateral structures to meet new and emerging threats," the EAM added.

In the last few years, India has been focusing on expanding overall cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, considering them to be part of its extended neighbourhood.

The upswing in India's engagement with the region followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour of the five countries in July 2015 that resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in a range of areas.

The recent developments in Afghanistan reinforced the importance of the Central Asian countries with three of them -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- sharing borders with the war-torn nation.

The national security advisors of all the five Central Asian countries attended an India-hosted regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10. NSAs of Russia and Iran also participated in it.

The second meeting of the India-Central Asia dialogue was organised by India in October last year in digital video-conference format.

(With PTI inputs)

